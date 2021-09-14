Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 1,046.9% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 27,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period.

Shares of IHD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,833. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $8.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

