Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 695,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,078,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VYGVF shares. Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its Voyager Platform, engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich, and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.