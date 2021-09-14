Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.53

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 58533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

A number of research firms have commented on VRM. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Get Vroom alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 410,158 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.