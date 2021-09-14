Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $177.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

