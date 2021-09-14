W Green Pay (WGP) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. W Green Pay has a market cap of $1.83 million and $18,371.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00145367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.12 or 0.00793474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About W Green Pay

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

