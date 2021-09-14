Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.40

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €25.40 ($29.88) and traded as low as €24.70 ($29.06). Wacker Neuson shares last traded at €24.70 ($29.06), with a volume of 41,809 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on WAC shares. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.70 ($31.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.12.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

