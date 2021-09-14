Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the August 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WMMVY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.97. 28,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,993. Wal-Mart de México has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMMVY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Grupo Santander started coverage on Wal-Mart de México in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

