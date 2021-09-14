WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) were up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.73. Approximately 1,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 180,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WKME shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Get WalkMe alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Research analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKME. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $709,667,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,334,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,945,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,677,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,016,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.