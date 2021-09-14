Waltonchain Trading 22.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $78.68 million and $34.70 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.72 or 0.07220658 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00120692 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,475,402 coins and its circulating supply is 77,754,370 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

