Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the August 15th total of 100,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WPCA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,451. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

