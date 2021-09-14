Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Up 1,433.3% in August

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 1,433.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

WRTBY remained flat at $$2.84 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.87. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0473 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRTBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.