WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.64

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €56.64 ($66.64) and traded as low as €55.40 ($65.18). WashTec shares last traded at €56.20 ($66.12), with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €62.20 ($73.18) target price on WashTec in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.42 million and a PE ratio of 32.50.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

