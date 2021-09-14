Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,785 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.32. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

