Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Raised by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $619,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,357,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 242,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,042,000 after buying an additional 20,232 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

NYSE WM traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.55. 9,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,849. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $156.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

