Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in August

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

OTCMKTS WSCC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 66,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,882. Waterside Capital has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

Get Waterside Capital alerts:

About Waterside Capital

Waterside Capital Corporation is a publicly traded Small Business Investment Company (SBIC), headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, with a portfolio of approximately $15 million of loans and investments in 12 companies located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Waterside Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies that meet certain criteria.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Waterside Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterside Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.