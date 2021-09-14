Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in August

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
OTCMKTS WSCC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 66,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,882. Waterside Capital has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.
About Waterside Capital
Read More: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Waterside Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterside Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.