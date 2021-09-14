WAX Market Cap Reaches $497.12 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $497.12 million and $25.44 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAX has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001054 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057362 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,783,035,814 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,690,219 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

