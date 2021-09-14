Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is Steadview Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Wayfair makes up 9.5% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Wayfair worth $109,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Wayfair by 19.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Wayfair by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Wayfair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.63.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total value of $211,567.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,423 shares in the company, valued at $28,046,234.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599 in the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.81. 11,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.39. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.09 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

