WaykiChain Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. WaykiChain has a market cap of $35.13 million and $9.72 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00063841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00143609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.81 or 0.00801530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00043907 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.