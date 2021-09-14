WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.32

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €5.32 ($6.26) and traded as low as €5.20 ($6.12). WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz shares last traded at €5.24 ($6.16), with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $782.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,240.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

