Wealthquest Corp Acquires 10,884 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after buying an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 164,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after buying an additional 58,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $77.92. 8,015,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.