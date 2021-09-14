Wealthquest Corp Acquires 33,878 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned 0.11% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,064,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $86.25. 9,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

