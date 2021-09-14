Wealthquest Corp Acquires 94,582 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,582 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.41% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $23,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,775. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

