Wealthquest Corp Grows Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,761 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July makes up 1.6% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 5.14% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 3,235.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Shares of BJUL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. 850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.