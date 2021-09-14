Wealthquest Corp Has $131.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 22.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.53% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $131,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.07. 7,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,717. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.38. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

