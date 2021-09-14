Wealthquest Corp Has $16.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.03. 1,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,685. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $229.96.

