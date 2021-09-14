Wealthquest Corp Has $2.03 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

MRK stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.17. 624,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,289,209. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

