Wealthquest Corp Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealthquest Corp cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,313,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after purchasing an additional 751,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.62. 251,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,039. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.