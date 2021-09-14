Wealthquest Corp Has $4.80 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,150 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned about 4.72% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 205,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 40,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,502,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.33. 66 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,403. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79.

