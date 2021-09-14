Wealthquest Corp Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,292 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October comprises 1.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned about 11.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 125.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 47.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 7.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

NYSEARCA:BOCT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,158. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

