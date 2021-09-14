Wealthquest Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,243 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December comprises approximately 1.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 11.50% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

BDEC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,084. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.