Wealthquest Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January comprises approximately 1.9% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 7.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

BJAN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,044. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $36.65.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.