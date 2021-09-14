Wealthquest Corp Purchases 6,913 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.19% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,034,000. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.32. 16,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,536. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $129.59 and a 12 month high of $133.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

