Wealthquest Corp Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,247 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $21,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,066.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,617,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,780,000 after buying an additional 15,123,813 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,533,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,031,000 after buying an additional 521,284 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,226,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,274,000 after buying an additional 295,098 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 855,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after buying an additional 179,769 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,642,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,355. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

