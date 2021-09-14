Wealthquest Corp Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,526. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average of $71.58. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $74.36.

