Wealthquest Corp Sells 6,935 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $37,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $267.77. 63,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.49 and a 200-day moving average of $267.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.