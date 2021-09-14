Wealthquest Corp Sells 695 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $215.26. 95,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,737. The firm has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

