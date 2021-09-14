Wealthquest Corp Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,693 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 317,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,119,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,416,000 after purchasing an additional 123,967 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 239,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 108,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 181,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.65. 2,066,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

