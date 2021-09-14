Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,155,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,666 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 8.3% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $314,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 177,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 56,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

