Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.09

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.09 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 37866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

