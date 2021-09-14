WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Raised by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,722 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,722 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.