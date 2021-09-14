Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wacker Chemie (WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR: WCH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/6/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €127.00 ($149.41) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/6/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/2/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/31/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €144.00 ($169.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/26/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €168.00 ($197.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/25/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €144.00 ($169.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/20/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €168.00 ($197.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/9/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/6/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/5/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €161.00 ($189.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/5/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €165.00 ($194.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/5/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €132.00 ($155.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/16/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €165.00 ($194.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shares of WCH stock opened at €155.40 ($182.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Wacker Chemie AG has a fifty-two week low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a fifty-two week high of €158.05 ($185.94). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €135.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €129.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.46.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

