Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Weis Markets worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 406,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

