Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Stock Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Weis Markets worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMK opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

