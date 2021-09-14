Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.55. 664,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,782. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $45.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $938,375. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 202,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $1,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

