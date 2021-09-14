Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PENN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.05. 355,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774,773. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after buying an additional 110,310 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.