Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE:RSI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,957. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,585.00. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 47.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 11.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 28,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

