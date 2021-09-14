Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. 702,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,571,598. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

