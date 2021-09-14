Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.45.

Shares of WELL opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

