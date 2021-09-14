Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.20% from the company’s current price.

HOWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,781. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.90.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). On average, analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOWL. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $74,850,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $74,716,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $41,647,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $12,049,000. Finally, DC Funds LP purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $10,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.