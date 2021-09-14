Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $144.55 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 39,048 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $144,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

